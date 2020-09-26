Meritorious student selling Gupchup on roadside in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Anandpur: A meritorious student from ward number 14 of the Anandapur NAC in Keonjhar of Odisha is selling gupchup these days on roadside. He had secured 87 percent mark in +2 and was dreaming off becoming a mechanical engineer. However, after demise of his father he had to shoulder responsibility of the family and he had no other way but to take over the family’s burden. Accordingly, he opted to sell gupchup on the road.

Rahul belongs to a Bihari family from Anandpur in Keonjhar district. He was studying in English medium school. Aal was well till his father passed away few years back. Then the family burden fell on the shoulder of Rahul. He has a younger sister, a mentally retarded younger brother and mother. He had to take care of the study of her sister and nourish and look after his brother and mother.

At this juncture, he took over the small scale gupchup business of his father. He started selling gupchup on the roadside as a vendor and earned money.

Seeing the poor condition of the family, Ashok Puhana, the managing trustee of Pranaballava Public School has come forward and has assured to shoulder the burden of educating Geetanjali, Rahul’s sister. However, Rahul is eagerly waiting for government help.