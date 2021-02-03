Mercury To Drop Further In Odisha, IMD Issues Yellow Warning To 8 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday issued a Yellow warning for 8 districts of Odisha.

The cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over these districts and cause inconvenience to the residents of the district.

The Regional Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for eight districts in Odisha which includes Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

The weather is expected to be valid upto 08:30AM of February 4, 2021.