Mercury Rises In Odisha, Unbearable Heat Predicted In April And June By IMD

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha to reel under heat wave like conditions. Met department predicts a very hot April and June.

The month of April will be much hotter than normal, predicts the Indian Meteorological Department. According to the report, temperatures will soar in the eastern, north western, and a few  isolated places in India.

The mercury is expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees above normal.

These heat wave like conditions will be experienced in Punjab,  Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Kerala.

Coastal Odisha might experience marked a rise in temperature from today predicts the Met Department.  Rainfall had occurred at a few places in Odisha yesterday.

