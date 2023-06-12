Mercury reaches 45.3°C in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar boils at 43.8°C

Bhubaneswar: Many places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Monday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation. On Monday Bhubaneswar recorded 43.8°C at 2:30 pm. The highest temperature however was recorded at 45.3°C in Sambalpur. Jharsuguda recorded temperatures at 42.4°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

As per the forecast of the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, India Meteorological Department, the day time temperature is likely to rise further by 2 – 3°C during next two days.

Consequently day temperature likely to be 40°C or above at a few places over a few districts during the next 4-5 days. Hot and discomfort weather likely during this period.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Sambalpur: 45.3 degrees

Jharsuguda: 42.4 degrees

Hirakud: 42.8 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 43.8 degrees

Keonjhar: 40 degrees

Chandbali: 39 degrees

Balasore: 37.4 degrees

Puri: 36.4 degrees

Gopalpur: 34.6 degrees

Paradip: 34 degrees

Odisha measured record humidity by 2:30 today:

Paradip: 72%

Gopalpur: 67%

Chandbali: 65%

Puri: 64%

Balasore: 67%

Bhubaneswar: 40%

Keonjhar: 32%

Hirakud: 25%

Jharsuguda: 25%

Sambalpur: 21%