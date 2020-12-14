Bhubaneswar: A cold wave seem to have swept all over Odisha with remarkable dip in temperatures at several places in the state on Monday.

A thick fog enveloped almost all places of Odisha today as visibility dropped to a range of as low as 100 meters in the early hours of morning.

There have been confusions and traffic snarls due to the thick fog.

The daily commuters have been seen facing huge trouble in navigating their way across the fog. the roads in the morning wore a deserted look as people were scared to venture out of their homes.