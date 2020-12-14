fog in odisha
A Foggy Morning Experienced In Odisha Today

Mercury Dips In Odisha, Blanket Of Fog Engulfs Several Places

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: A cold wave seem to have swept all over Odisha with remarkable dip in temperatures at several places in the state on Monday.

A thick fog enveloped almost all places of Odisha today as visibility dropped to a range of as low as 100 meters in the early hours of morning.

There have been confusions and traffic snarls due to the thick fog.

The daily commuters have been seen facing huge trouble in navigating their way across the fog.  the roads in the morning wore a deserted look as people were scared to venture out of their homes.

 

You might also like
State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1811, 4 Deaths Today

State

332 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,24,089

State

Bhubaneswar Minor Gang Rape Case; 2 Employees Of OTV Among 4 In Custody

State

3-Day Dev Diwali Celebration Starts In Sri Mandir At Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.