Mercury Dips Below 15°C In 9 Places At Odisha, Cold Wave Continues

Mercury Dips Below 15°C In 9 Places At Odisha, Cold Wave Continues

Bhubaneswar: The lowest minimum temperature of 9.0°C was recorded at Sonepur in the plains of Odisha. However the highest maximum temperature of 33.0°C was recorded at Malkangiri.

Maximum minimum Temperature and Rainfall for Capital city: Bhubaneswar:- maximum temperature of 31.0°C, minimum temperature 16.0°C and no rainfall

On the other hand Cuttack recorded maximum temperature of 31.6°C, minimum temperature of 14.8°C and no rainfall.

Nine places in the plains of Odisha recorded a minimum temperature below 15.0°C: Sonepur 9.0°C , Angul 10.6°C, Phulabani 11.3°C, Keonjhar 12.0°C Baripada 12.4°C, Bhawanipatna 12.8°C , Jharsuguda 13.2°C , Bolangir 14.0°C & Cuttack 14.8°C .