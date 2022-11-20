Mercury continues to drop in Mayurbhanj as winter sets in Odisha

Mayurbhanj: The mercury has been dropping for the past few days in Odisha. Various places of the state have witnessed heavy fog and the winter chill for the past few days as the cold wave has started blowing across Odisha. The winter chill is more apparent today in comparison to yesterday.

Myurbhanj has also recorded a drop in temperature for the past few days. The decreasing temperature and the heavy fog has also attracted tourists to the district, which also houses the Similipal sanctuary.

Today, the minimum temperature in Naana area in Similipal sanctuary was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius. The Similipal sanctuary has been the coldest area in Mayurbhanj district. Heavy fog was seen in Shukruli, Rarua, Jashipur areas in Karanjia.

Meanwhile, the temperature in different places of the state have also dropped below 10 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kandhamal’s J.Udayagiri and Phulbani has been recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The temperature is at 10°C in Daringbadi.

The temperature is recorded at 8°C in Semiliguda of Koraput, 9.5°C in Kirei of Sundergarh, and 10°C in Koraput.

The heavy fog has obstructed vision in the morning due to which vehicular movement has also been affected. People were seen sitting around fire places to escape the cold.

Due to the growing cold, people has also started to winter clothing in the morning and evening hours. Various winter cloth sellers have also started arriving in the district.