Odisha experiences bone chilling cold, Lowest temperature recorded at five degrees

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to shiver in extreme cold. As north wind continues to blow through the state, the mercury continues to drop and the weather keeps getting colder.

G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district has been the coldest place in the state since the last two days. The lowest temperature at night has been recorded to be five degrees. 10 cities in the state have recorded temperature at 10 degrees. Along with severe cold, heavy fog is also affecting the state. This is causing disruption in movement of traffic and affecting the daily life of people.

According to the predictions of MeT, there is very little chance for change in temperature overt the next few days. After about two days, as the north wind stops blowing through the state, the temperature might go up by two to three degrees in some places.

Daringbadi is also facing chilling cold. Temperatures in various parts of the state have been decreasing in the last 48 hours.

Temperature in Phulbani is 7.5 degrees. Temperature in Daringbadi has also stayed between eight to 10 degrees. Daringbadi and other places are seeing dense fog. Daringbadi is also seeing a huge inflow of tourists.