Mentally unstable youth kills father, injures mother in Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baliguda: A youth hacked his father to death and left mother critically injured over a family feud in Jalipada village under Belghar police limits in Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Agadhu Nayak.

As per the report, the accused identified as Belalsen Nayak, who is stated to be a mentally unstable person was being guarded by Agadhu and his wife Laxmi for past few days. However, a verbal duel erupted between Belalsen and his parents over some issued and in a fit of rage, he attacked the duo with a sharp weapon in the wee hours today.

Related News
State

Kalyani becomes first woman Gajapati of Odisha’s…

State

Youth held for raping married woman in Mayurbhanj

State

1 kg ganja seized from house in Bhadrak village, 1 held

State

Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Keonjhar, destroys 5 houses

While Agadhu bled profusely on the spot and died a few minutes later, Laxmi was rushed to MKCG Hospital in critical conditions by some neighbours.

The accused was detained by villagers post the incident and handed over to police.

Police have seized the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the murder.

You might also like
State

Kalyani becomes first woman Gajapati of Odisha’s Parala royal family

State

Youth held for raping married woman in Mayurbhanj

State

1 kg ganja seized from house in Bhadrak village, 1 held

State

Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Keonjhar, destroys 5 houses

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.