Mentally ill youth attempts suicide in Odisha’s Angul district: Watch

Angul: In a dramatic incident, a mentally ill youth attempted suicide by trying to jump from the window head of the third floor of the Headquarter hospital on Wednesday. He was rescued after tough effort of one and half hours by the Fire fighters and the hospital staff.

As per reports, at about 10 am the mentally ill youth was witnessed sitting on the window head of the third floor in the proposed 100 bedded ICU building and trying to jump.

Soon the hospital administration alerted the Fire Service department. The fire fighters rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. While one team spread a net on the ground and waited if he jumps they would catch, another team interacted with him to get rid of the attempt. Finally, he was rescued by a rope.

The youth has been identified as Bhajaman Gocchayat of Kumanda area under Angul Sadar Police station.

He was working as a sanitary worker in the hospital. Now she is mentally retarded. He was under treatment in the hospital for the last two days. Today he went to the window head through the window of the bathroom and attempted suicide. After rescue, he has been again admitted in the hospital for treatment.