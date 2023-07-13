Mentally challenged woman hacked to death in Odisha’s Khurda district

Police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the murderer. However, the exact reason behind the murder is also yet to be known.

Mentally challenged woman murdered

Khurda: A mentally challenged woman was hacked to death in Odisha’s Khurda district last night. The incident occurred at Galua village under Banapur Police Station limit of the district.

In the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene, it can be seen that the mentally challenged woman was collecting some leftover food thrown at the garbage yard last night. In the meantime, a miscreant attacked her from behind with a sharp weapon.

The woman’s body with several grievous injury marks was recovered from the garbage yard this morning. Soon, the Banapur Police started an investigation into the crime and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem.

As part of investigation, cops verified the CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime spot and to their shock they found one footage, where the miscreant was hacking the woman.

The crime, meanwhile, has shocked the locals who are also in a state of fear and urged the police to arrest the accused at the possible earliest time and take strict action against him.

