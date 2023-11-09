Mentally challenged woman assaulted in Nayagarh of Odisha

Nayagarh: A mentally challenged woman has allegedly been sexually assaulted in Nayagarh district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday.

According to reports, a driver has allegedly raped the woman. The woman is said to be critically injured and has been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Nayagarh by her family members.

According to the information available, while the victim was sleeping in the corridor of her house outside last night, an intoxicated young man named Panda, of the village allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed her.

Seeing the woman lying in a pool of blood, the family admitted her to Nayagarh Medical Center. On the other hand, the Itamati police reached the spot and the district headquarters after receiving the news. Local people asked the woman about the incident and she said that ‘Panda’ did this to her.

‘Panda’ is a local driver who resides in the village. Local residents told the media that he indulges in drugs like brown sugar and ganja on a regular basis. However, it is not clear whether a youth or more people are involved.