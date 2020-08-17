Bhubaneswar: The scene in Bhubaneswar turned ugly this morning after a naked man assaulted a woman and later attacked the police near Lower PMG Square.

As per reports, the man dragged a woman while she was riding her scooter near Lower PMG Square and attacked her. To the woman’s good luck, policemen present nearby rushed to successfully save her.

They then successfully detained the man, he has been said to be allegedly mentally challenged.

The chaos however did not end there, the man freed himself from the police and ran towards the nearby police camp. He removed all his clothes there and attacked the police personnel with a stick.

After a long tussle, the youth was overpowered by the policemen and was admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. It is noteworthy that, a cop and a man suffered injuries during the attack.