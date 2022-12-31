Men’s Hockey World Cup Trophy reaches Koraput, accorded with warm welcome

Koraput: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy reached in Odisha’s Koraput on Saturday.

The trophy was accorded with a rousing welcome as it reached Koraput with much fanfare as folk dancers showcased the Demsa dance and then the trophy took a tour of the entire town in display vehicle.

The welcome ceremony was organised at Jagannath Mandir Chhak. It was attended by sport lovers, local people including many players of the district. Many sportsperson were honoured in the occasion. Koraput collector, SP, police and administration officials were present in the event.

CM Naveen Patnaik is taking some steps for the development of sports in Koraput district in coming days. The collector informed that this is some good news for sports lovers.

MLA and newly-elected representatives participated in the welcome programme and expressed their gratitude to CM Naveen for taking various steps for the development of sports in the state.