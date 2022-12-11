Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha: Ban imposed on Transgenders’ standing on roadside

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha gears up for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup-2023, the Twin City Police Commissionerate has imposed a ban on Transgenders’ standing on the roadside in Bhubaneswar.

The city police has reportedly restricted the transgenders from standing on the roadside at night across Bhubaneswar City if it is not emergency.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh also has directed the IICs of all police stations to arrest the transgenders who will be found involved in any illegal activities.

The DCP has also ordered the police officers to arrest people who will be found under the influence of alcohol on the street at night.

The Commissionerate Police has decided to intensify checking of vehicles and keep a close watch on clubs across the Capital City.

It is to be noted here that the Men’s Hockey World Cup will be organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela between January 13 and January 29, 2023.