Memu train accident averted in Balasore: Stationmaster and pointsman suspended

In the incident of the Memu train accident being averted in Balasore, the stationmaster and pointsman have been suspended.  

Balasore: In the incident of the Memu train accident being averted in Balasore, the stationmaster and pointsman have been suspended.

According to the latest reports, the divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has suspended the pointsman and stationmaster. This step has been taken after the Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU train averted a mishap near Nilgiri Road station yesterday.

It is worth mentioning that the departmental probe has been ordered for further inquiry into the incident.

A major train accident in Balasore had been averted on Tuesday as the alert Memu train pilot saved the lives of the passengers.

It is worth mentioning that the incident took place in Nilagiri Road near Baruna Singh station in Balasore.

The train had mistakenly entered the loop line. The loco pilot applied the brakes and tried to pull the train back.

The Memu train was on its way to Balasore from Bhadrak district. Reports say, the loco pilot applied brakes after noticing some mistake in the track.

