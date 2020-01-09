Mega Job fair is being organized today in Kandhamal More than 10k young aspirants joined the fair

Phulbani: In an attempt to provide jobs to the unemployed youths of Kandhamal, MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta is organizing a job fair today at the Coronation ground in Phulbani.

Odisha Skill Development Minister Premananda Nayak inaugurated the fare. The recruitment drive is being organized in collaboration with the district administration of Kandhamal. More than 72 companies from across the country have come down here to offer jobs to the aspirants.

KISS and KIIT Founder and Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta said that youths of Kandhamal have immense aptitude. Especially SC and ST job aspirants have enough capabilities. Through this job fare they can get the deserving opportunities. Candidates from every block of the district are taking part in the job fare. Dr. Samanta is present at the venue and as of now the drive is underway.

Youths educated from Class VIII standard up to Post Graduation will get an opportunity in the drive to get jobs.

Dr. Samanta has thanked the recruiting companies as well as the aspirants for this drive. More than 10k job aspirants have attended the mega job fair. They thanked Dr. Samanta for organising such a drive where they can get a job in accordance with their qualities and qualifications.