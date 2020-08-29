Mega Digital HR Konclave organised in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: A Mega Digital HR Konclave was organised by KIIT Deemed to be University on the theme ‘The Future is Now – Rewiring the Workplace’.

Powered by KIIT School of Management, the conclave was one of the biggest digital events to have been held in India and saw participation by 200 eminent corporate personalities from 17 countries spanning 5 continents. The conclave had an audience of more than 30,000 from industry, academia and student community.

The conclave was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Founder of KIIT and KISS; in presence of Mr. Scott Friedman, author of “Celebrate! Lessons Learned from World’s Most Admired Organizations”; Mr. Manoj Kohli, Country Head, Soft Bank India, Soft Bank Group International; Dr. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice Chancellor, KIIT; Dr. Sasmita Samanta, Pro Vice Chancellor, KIIT; Dr. S K Mahapatra, Conclave Chairperson and Director, KIIT School of Management; Dr. Sanjay Muthal, CEO, Kontempore, along with Co Convenors Dr. Kumar Mohanty, Director, Corporate Relations, KIIT and Dr. Saranjit Singh, Director, Industry Engagement and Placements, KIIT.

Dr. Sasmita Samanta spoke about the changes in aspiration of the younger generation who are about to enter the workforce and appealed to the thought leaders present to accordingly shape the future of organisations.

Dr. Hrushikesha Mohanty said, in these difficult times we have to keep our spirits high and look for alternate solutions to workplace changes.

Dr. S K Mahapatra, Conclave Chairperson and Director, KIIT School of Management set the context by saying that despite the world being faced with an unprecedented challenge from the pandemic, KIIT saw a great opportunity to innovate by taking the conclave to a global stage. He was happy to share that KIIT University, one of the 20 IOEs (Institution of Eminence) in India, has been one of the pioneering institutions to seamlessly adapt to the new environment of virtual workplace and virtual learning space!

Giving the inaugural address, Dr. Samanta said that this topic is very relevant in the current context. He felt that a lot of change has happened in the economy because of the pandemic. Rewiring the workplace will bring in positivity in the tough times. Citing examples of KIIT and KISS, he said that these organizations rapidly adapted to the situation and integrated digital work space and blended learning thereby becoming one of the first educational institutions to respond and overcome the pandemic situation.

The first keynote address was delivered by Mr. Manoj Kohli. He said that in this pandemic situation, organizations have to take note of five key areas –changing customer preferences and inclination towards digital platforms, maintaining higher standards of operations, financial agility and fitness, focus on innovations and ensuring employee integrity and performance.

Mr. Scott Friedman in his keynote address spoke about the importance of being happy for achieving better performance in work and life. He said that we have to focus on ‘GPS’ – Gratitude, Play and Surprise. As per him, in the pandemic situation, organizations need to celebrate employees and create a happy environment. For better performance, both organizations and employees have to be tuned to think of ‘finish lines’ and not ‘deadlines’.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Sanjay Muthal, CEO, Kontempore. He lauded the efforts of Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his colossal effort for uplifting society through education. He thanked Dr. Sasmita Samanta, Pro VC, KIIT, Dr. Hrushikesha Mohanty, VC, KIIT and Conclave chairperson, Dr. Saroj Mahapatra, Director, KSOM for their welcome remarks and context setting. He profusely thanked the Keynote speakers – Mr. Scott Friedman and Mr. Manoj Kohli for their exceptional deliberations. Finally he thanked and applauded the organizers for putting up such a huge digital event with 30,000 audiences and 200 global speakers.

The inaugural was followed by 16 panel discussions digitally happening across 9 different schools of KIIT.

Some of the themes under discussion were ‘The Altered Workplace-Opportunities and Challenges’, ‘Reinventing the Rural Workplace’and‘HR 4.0: Is the workplace ready for New Age Technology like Block chain?’ The panellists were eminent speakers from various national and international corporations.

A total of 100 workshops are also being organised on day 2 of the conclave. This digital conclave has been able to create a digital platform to connect industry, academia and student community.