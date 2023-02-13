Mega 108-feet-long national flag to be unfurled in Puri of Odisha

Puri: An 108-feet-long national flag will be unfurled on Monday (today) in Puri district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

The Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal will hoist the flag at Puri Batagaon road. The flag hoisting will be done in coordination with the Flag Foundation of India and the National Highway Authority of India (NAHAI).

The dignitaries who will be present on the occasion are as follows: the Flag Foundation of India President, Industrialist Naveen Jindal, Vice President Shalu Jindal, Minister Sameer Das, Tusarkanti Behera, MP Pinaki Mishra, MLA Jayanta Sarangi.

This historic national flag will be dedicated to the people of the nation.