Meeting on ABADHA scheme concludes, heritage corridor project Puri to be completed by October

Puri: A meeting on ABADHA scheme was held on Tuesday, the heritage corridor project in Puri is to be completed by October 2023.

The meeting on the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture Scheme was held in the Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee Office, said reliable sources.

By October, the work of the Srimandir heritage corridor project will be completed. There will be nine entrances for the devotees in the heritage project around the temple. A Shree Jagannath prayer room will be constructed for 3000 devotees and will be builtnext to the administration office of the temple and near Emar Math.

This decision was taken in a meeting held today in the office of the temple after reviewing the ABADHA scheme. The tender process for Raghunandan library has been completed.

The restoration of the Gopalatirtha Math and the Narayani Temple will be done. Discussions have been held with an agency to supply clean drinking water to the devotees inside the temple premises and at various places in and around the temple.

The servitors quarters will be constructed in the Markandeshwar Sahi in Puri. Similarly, restoration and beautification of Panchtirtha pool near the shrine shall be carried out.

According to reports, 18 monasteries and two temples that have been affected by the project will also be developed.

Special arrangements will be made for the darshan of the Divyang by October. It was decided in the meeting that the accommodation plan for the sevayats of the temple will also be done.