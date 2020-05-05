Meet Sangita Mohanty who travels 45 kms daily to feed stray animals amid lockdown in Odisha

Balasore: Both the Union and Odisha governments have issued several guidelines to check spread of COVID19. Lockdown and shutdown have become a part of people’s life now. Every shops and business establishments including hotels and restaurants have been shut due to the lockdown. This has severely affected everyone including the human being and animals. However, more priority is being given to the human being.

Stray animals especially dogs and cows used to live with whatever little they used to get from some good-hearted persons but now they are forced to go hungry as the streets wear deserted looks due to lockdown. However, Sangita Mohanty has become a saviour for more than 300 stray animals in Balasore.

Sangita reportedly covers around 45 kms every day to feed the stray dogs and cows. She spends around Rs 3000 to buy food materials for them.

Sangita, who has been doing the same since her childhood, says that it gives her satisfaction and she feels very happy.