Meet Rayagada youth who once worked in brick kiln to meet NEET preparation expenses is now on his way to become doctor

Rayagada: In one has a strong desire to do something he finds opportunity in everything. He considers each and every huddle as the stepping stones for success. Krishna Chandra Ataka of Thuapadi village in Ambadala tehsil of Rayagada district has proven it.

Krishna Chandra had the dream of becoming a doctor. However, due to financial crises his dream was getting shuttered. But he did not give up. When went to Kerala and worked there at a brick kiln and machis company to meet National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) preparation expenses and send money for his family members.

Fighting all odds, Krishna Chandra cleared the NEET this year. However, he lacked money to take admission for his medical studies.

But as it was God’s will that he should serve the people as a doctor, a social worker of his village Nila Madhav Hikka gave him 38 thousand rupees for registration without interest. He then enrolled his name at Shaheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district.

Now, he says that after becoming a doctor, he will serve the people by providing free treatment to the poor and tribals.

Krishna Chandra passed matriculation from Ambadola Government High School in 2006 and then did his Plus Two from Berhampur-based Khallikote Junior Science College in 2008. In 2012, he went to Kerala and worked as daily labourer.

However, Krishna Chandra needs more financial support for study expenses so that he can fulfill his dream to become a doctor and serve the people.