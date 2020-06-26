Puri: Anil Gochikar his brother Damodar Gochikar have earned themselves the moniker of ‘Bahubali’ servitors of Puri after photos of them pulling chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings during Rath Yatra on June 23 along with other servitors went viral in the internet.

The photos of the servitors has amused hundreds of people so much that they have started drawing comparisons to scenes in S. S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie Baahubali.

Anil and his brother Damodar are muscleman servitors of the Lord Jagannath who put their all efforts while pulling the chariots on Puri Badadanda.

Inspired by his brother Damodar, Anil has been working on his fitness and focusing on bodybuilding for the last 10 years and has reportedly won the Mr Odisha title several times and Mr India title in 2012. Besides, he has also won several other national and international titles.

When asked about his feeling of taking part in the pulling of the chariots of the trinity, Anil said, “What is the use of having this body if it does not come in the service of the Lord.”

“We did not pull the chariots as they moved and halted as per the direction of Lord Jagannath,” he added.

Damodar said, “None of the servitors pulled the Raths. We had just caught the holy thread and the chariots were rolling on their own,”

It is worthwhile to mention here that Anil had become an internet sensation overnight after photo of his sculpted physique went viral during the annual Rath Yatra last year.