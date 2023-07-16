Meet Odia boy Subashish, a part of Chandrayaan 3 mission; Know his education,career details

After passing matriculation Subhashish Nayak joined an ITI course to fulfill his dream of becoming a Technician

By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar: As ISRO successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday, an Odia boy Subhasish Nayak has made the state proud.

He was born and brought up in Mukundpur village under Derabish block of Kendrapara district, Subhasish attended Dohali Banamali Brahmachari Model High School and passed out in the year 2009.

After passing his matriculation, he joined an ITI course to fulfill his dream of becoming a Technician. Later, he went on to study at CTTC and made his village proud by getting selected in ISRO in 2018.

With his sheer determination he became a core member of the Chandrayaan-3 Project in just four years. He was engaged in the project as Mechanical Engineer.

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, various institutions have congratulated Subhashish family members.

Subhasish Nayak’s father Malaya Nayak is a businessman, mother a housewife and has a younger sister.

