Meet CET Bhubaneswar girl Muskan Khedia who got Microsoft job offer at Rs 43 lakh per annum

There is no doubt that from employment sector to economic sector and from health sector to education sector, all sections of the society have been very badly affected by the COVID pandemic. This also has forced lakhs of people to be jobless. Amid this situation, it was like a dream come true for Muskan Khedia, a student of College of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar (CET Bhubaneswar), as she has got a lucrative job offer of Rs 43 lakh per annum from American multinational technology company- Microsoft.

The 20-year-old lady scholar from CET Bhubaneswar has been selected by the Microsoft to work at its Hyderabad-based office from mid-2021.

“My skilled journey has begun effectively. I’ll profit from this chance,” said Muskan Khedia, as quoted by the Times of India.

Muskan Khedia is a native of Balangir district of Odisha. She completed her Class X from Balangir-based Little Flower College and Plus II from Balangir Public College.

Currently, she is pursuing her computer science and engineering at CET Bhubaneswar.

The Rs 43 lakh per annum package bagged by Muskan Khedia is the best salary package and is more than what the 2019-20 batch of the premier school had got. The best pay bundle which was given to the student last year was Rs 17.42 lakh annually.

Apart from Muskan Khedia, other students also bagged good presents in the course of the ongoing recruitment drive. One of them was Harikishen Singh (21) of the pc science and engineering department. Harikishen, a native of Bhubaneswar, has been supplied Rs 30 lakh every year by Timescale.

Several well-known multinational corporations equivalent to Tata Metal, Deloitte, Amazon, TCS, Accenture, Factset, Analog Gadgets, Incture Applied sciences, Tejas Networks, Juspay and TekSystems reportedly took part in the recruitment drive and employed several students of from the school.

Times of India quoted S Ok Pradhan, the school’s coaching and placement officer, as saying we expect just a few dozen extra corporations to take part within the drive. For non-engineering college students, we’re taking a look at corporations like Innocule, Pradan, Jaro Schooling and different consultancy corporations. These corporations will take part in subsequent rounds of the recruitment drive.