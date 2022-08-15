Medium-Scale Flood Likely In Mahanadi: Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: As there is continous rainfall in the upper catchments areas in Chhattisgarh and downstream in Odisha, a medium scale flood is likely to occur in Mahanadi river, informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Monday.

Excess rainwater coming from the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh is being regulated at Hirakud Dam. Around 10.5 lakh cusec of floodwater is likely to flow near Mundali. The river embankments are being monitored.

However, all district collectors and engineers have been put on alert. They are to conduct regular patrolling and ensure no untoward incident occurs anywhere, said Mahapatra.

He also informed that many low-lying areas have been inundated due to heavy rain. People of these areas have been shifted to shelter houses and instruction has been given to provide them with dry rations and cooked food.

