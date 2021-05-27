Bhadrak: Medium level flooding is expected in the Baitarani river in Odisha informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha on Thursday.

The reason of the flooding as explained by the SRC is due to the heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Yaas in the upper catchment area of Baitarani.

This heavy rainfall might cause huge inflow of water in Baitarani flowing at Anandpur, Akhuapada. The District Magistrates of Bhadrak and Jajpur have been asked to be alert and be prepared to meet contingent situations.

They should be prepared to evacuate people whenever and wherever required.