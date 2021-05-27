Medium Level Flood Expected In River Baitarani, Says SRC Odisha

By WCE 2
flood odisha
River Baitarani Flood

Bhadrak: Medium level flooding is expected in the Baitarani river in Odisha informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha on Thursday.

The reason of the flooding as explained by the SRC is due to the heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Yaas in the upper catchment area of Baitarani.

This heavy rainfall might cause huge inflow of water in Baitarani flowing at Anandpur, Akhuapada. The District Magistrates of Bhadrak and Jajpur have been asked to be alert and be prepared to meet contingent situations. 

They should be prepared to evacuate people whenever and wherever required. 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Flight Services Restored In Biju Patnaik International Airport Post Cyclone…

State

750 Babies Take Birth Amidst Cyclone Yaas In Odisha

State

Odisha CM Appreciates Efforts By Various Agencies For Post Cyclone Restoration

State

Door-To-Door Covid Screening To Be Intensified In Cyclone Yaas Affected Areas:…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.