Medicine store owner killed in accident caused by three drunk men in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A medicine shop owner was killed in a tragic accident in Purnachandrapur village under Gania police limits in Nayagarh district.

As per the available reports, Sarbeswar, also known as Mantu, of the same village was returning back home at about eight in the night after closing his medicine store in Gania on Monday. While he was on the way back home, three young men, who were drunk came on a bike and hit him.

He died on the spot.

Even though the villagers rushed him to the hospital, doctors declared that he was already dead.

Two of the men on the bike were apprehended by the villagers and handed over to the police while the third person managed to escape. The villagers have demanded that money be provided to Mantu’s family and have staged a protest for the same, by burning tires and sitting on the road to block it.

Gania police has reached the spot and try to calm the villagers but they have been adamant about providing justice for Mantu, and have demanded the arrest of the three men.