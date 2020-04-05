Medical Team Reaches Covid 19 Positive’s Home In Kalahandi, Will Be Shifted To Ashwini Hospital In Cuttack

Bhawanipatna: The state medical team reached the home of the 29 year old Coronavirus positive. His home is situated in Beheraguda village of Golamunda Block in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

He will be shifted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. It is noteworthy that he is the 21st positive case in Odisha. The swab of this 29 yr old has been tested positive.

This youth of Beharaguda village was working as a fitter in Bahrain. He had returned to his village since 17 days.

According to sources he had not shown any symptoms of coronavirus. He is the first case of Covid-19 from Western Odisha.

All the other positive cases belong to the coastal belt. People of the Western belt are scared and tensed due to this outbreak.