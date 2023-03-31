Medical student in Odisha dies after falling off roof!

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a medical student has died after falling from the roof in Balasore of Odisha, had written ‘I love you’ in last message to his father.

According to reports, a medical student died after falling from a roof. The deceased has been identified as Hiteshnu Das, a 3rd year student of Fakir Mohan Medical College in Balasore.

Reports say that, last night Hiteshnu returned to the hostel with his friend after watching a movie. Later, after sending an I love you message to his father, it was reported that he jumped off from the roof of the hostel.

The police has reached the spot, investigations are on as to whether the incident was a suicide or a murder. The police is questioning the friends.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.