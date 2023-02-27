Medical student in Bhubaneswar fails in exam, kills self

Bhubaneswar: A medical student in Bhubaneswar has killed himself after he allegedly failed in his exams said reliable reports on Monday.

The student has been identified as Yash Pradhan. He has committed suicide after failing the exam, said reports. He is a resident of Berhampur.

The suicide took place in the area under Airfield police station area in Bhubaneswar. He committed suicide after failing multiple medical tests.

Commissionerate Police is at the scene of the suicide.