Medical student found dead in Bolangir of Odisha

Bolangir: In a shocking and tragic piece of news, a medical student was found dead in Bolangir district of Odisha on Monday. According to reports, an MBBS student was found dead in Bolangir. He was studying in his final year of MBBS, said reports. He was a student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College.

The deceased student has been identified as Srikanta Mahanadia. He was a resident of Madhapur in Angul district said reports. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

The body shall be sent for postmortem. The parents of the student shall be informed. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.