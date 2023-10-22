Medical student drowns in Rushikulya River during picnic, dies

Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, a medical student reportedly died after drowning in Rushikulya river in Odisha’s Ganjam district today. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumr Padhi of Gosaninuagaon in Berhampur.

Sources said that Rakesh, who was doing specialisation in MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur, was moving along the banks of Huluhula outlet of the river after he reached the spot along with two of his friends for a picnic. However, he fell into the water after slipping and drowned. Soon, his friends informed the police and Fire Brigade.

The Fire personnel fished out Rakesh’s body after a frantic search for some hours. Later, the local police started an investigation into the matter after registering a case.

The deceased was posted as junior doctor at community health centre (CHC) in Nuagaon, added the sources.