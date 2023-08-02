Medical seat fraud: Prime accused arrested for duping Rs 18.5 lakh from MBBS aspirant

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch has successfully traced the mastermind behind a cheating case involving Rs 18.5 lakh in the guise of providing a seat at medical college in Management Quota and apprehended him from the limits of Bishnupur area of West Bengal.

The accused has been identified as Shubhasish Pati. He was absconding for the last 3 years.

One Binod Kumar of Himachal Pradesh had reported regarding cheating of Rs 18.5 lakh during 2015-16 by three persons – Shubhasish Pati, Raghunath Behera and Somyakanta Mahanty – on the pretext of getting a seat in the Management Quota for his son in a reputed medical collage at Bangalore or Bhubaneswar.

However, when the trio failed to keep their promise, they issued a cheque to the complainant which later bounced. In this connection CB P.S Case No. 19 Dtd. 16.12.2019 U/s 420/465/467/468/471/120-B/34 IPC was registered and investigated.

While investigating the case, the State Crime Branch had arrested Raghunath Behera and Somyakanta Mahanty and forwarded them to the court. But, Shubhasish Pati was absconding.

However, the Crime Branch team led by Inspector Debi Prashad Dash, conducted a raid in the Bishnupur area based on reliable information and arrested Pati.

Sources said that Pati is being produced before the Court of Additional CJM, Alipore, South 24 Parganas, WB for transit remand and would be brought to Odisha soon.

His complicity in other crimes in Odisha is being verified, added the sources.