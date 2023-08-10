Medical seat fraud: ED seeks conviction of accused persons

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against accused of MBBS seat admission fraud in Odisha.

The prosecution complaint has been filed against accused persons identified as Raghunath Behera, his brother Bharat Behera and others in the Special PMLA Court, Bhubaneswar. The complaint has been filed in connection with the duping of aspiring students with the promise of giving those MBBS seats under management quota.

The complaint was lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on August 4th, 2023. As per the complaint, the ED has requested the Court for conviction of the accused and confiscation of the confirmed attached properties worth Rs 46 lakh.

The Special Court took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on August 9.

It is pertinent to note here that the accused persons had blocked management seats in different colleges in the State. The accused used to dupe aspiring students by taking money from them with the promise of proving them MBBS seats under the management quota.

There were various other FIRs registered and chargesheets filed by different police stations in Odisha against accused persons and their accomplices in similar matters, the ED said.

Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 46 lakh by issuing a Provisional Attachment Order which was subsequently confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority (PMLA).