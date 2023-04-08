Medical negligence in Odisha yet again! 55-yr-old dies

Khurda: An unfortunate incident of medical negligence has taken place today in Banpur police station area of ​​ Khurda district on Saturday.

It is alleged that a patient died after being administered an injection at Banpur Medical Centre. The deceased has been identified as Pandu Nayak of Kothadih village. He was 55-years-old, said reliable reports.

The deceased was working as a Gram Rakshak in Banpur police station, said sources. When asked about this to the medical in-charge Dr. Ramakant Naik, he said that the patient was given an antibiotic injection as per the doctor’s advice.

He said that the cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report. This morning, Ramakant went to Banpur Medical Center on his bicycle for treatment. However, the doctor wrote a prescription for him to take an injection.

It was reported that he died at the hospital shortly after the medical nurse administered the injection as per the prescription. The patient’s wife alleged that he died due to a wrong injection. Police arrived at the medical center since protests were seen at the hospital.

Detailed report is awaited, police probe is underway.