Medical negligence in Odisha, doctor leaves half way through operation

Balasore: In a shocking case of medical negligence in Odisha, a doctor left a patient halfway through the operation and fled in Balasore district. Due to the fact that the doctor left the patient after half operation and fled, there was tension between the family members and the hospital staff, said reliable reports.

According to reports, such fatal allegations have come against a private nursing home on ITI Street in Balasore. According to the information, a man identified as Ranjan Bishwal of Ambua village under Sadar police limits brought his wife Gitanjali to the private nursing home for treatment and showed her to the doctor identified as Anup Kumar Ghosh.

The doctor advised that an operation is required to be performed. Accordingly, the husband Ranjan admitted his wife. But while performing the surgery on the woman identified as Geetanjali, the doctor Anup Ghosh found that she had a number of problems in her stomach. The problems needed more complicated operations.

As a result the doctor stopped the operation halfway and the cut stomach was stitched again. After this, the doctor allegedly absconded. The family was in utter dismay.

However it is worth mentioning that, Gitanjali’s husband said that if the nursing home does not solve the problem he will file a written complaint in the police station against the doctor.

On the other hand, since there is no way to solve the patient’s problem, he was advised by the nursing home staff that he has to seek medical advice elsewhere.

Further detailed reports awaited.