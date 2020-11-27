Medical Colleges To Reopen In Odisha From This Date

Medical Colleges To Reopen In Odisha From This Date

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: All the Medical Colleges in Odisha will reopen from December 1, said a notification issued by the State health department today.

According to the notification, the State government has decided to reopen the Medical Colleges across the State following a careful consideration and in pursuant to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The notification further said that authorities of the Medical College shall follow all the COVID guidelines issued by the Central/State Government to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

You might also like
State

Dharmapada Awards Announced: Five Eminent Artists To Get The Award, 25 Others Will Be…

State

Justice Bijaya Krushna Patel appointed OHRC chairman

State

908 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at stand at…

State

Apply soon for this central government job to get salary as per 7th pay commission

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.