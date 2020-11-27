Medical Colleges To Reopen In Odisha From This Date

Bhubaneswar: All the Medical Colleges in Odisha will reopen from December 1, said a notification issued by the State health department today.

According to the notification, the State government has decided to reopen the Medical Colleges across the State following a careful consideration and in pursuant to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The notification further said that authorities of the Medical College shall follow all the COVID guidelines issued by the Central/State Government to prevent spread of the deadly virus.