Medical Colleges To Be Set Up In Puri & Jajpur

Medical Colleges To Be Set Up In Puri & Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Two Medical Colleges to be set up in Odisha’s Puri and Jajpur district. The State Cabinet that met today approved the proposal in this regard.

According to sources, the State Cabinet has given a green signal to set up a 100-seated new government Medical College and Teaching Hospital in Jajpur.

Similarly, the proposal to construct a 650-bedded Medical College Hospital in Puri also got the Cabinet nod today. The total cost of the project, which would be completed in three years, is stated to be Rs 651 Crores.