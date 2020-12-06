Rourkela: In a shocking incident, an RSP (Rourkela Steel Plant) employee was beaten to death by a meat seller in the steel city of Rourkela, Sundergarh district.

The incident has been reported from Tikokanagar under Bandhamunda police limits. The meat seller has been identified as Debashis Sahoo and the deceased has been identified as Padmalocha Purti.

According to reports, the meat seller had gone to Padmalochan’s house to ask for the pending amount. There was some argument between the two.

On Saturday, Debashis dragged Padmalochan outside his house, tied him to a pole and beat him black and blue.

Padmalocan succumbed to his injuries today. The police has started investigating into the matter.