murder over meat
File Photo

Meat Seller Beats RSP Employee To Death In Odisha

By WCE 2

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, an RSP (Rourkela Steel Plant) employee was beaten to death by a meat seller in the steel city of Rourkela, Sundergarh district.

The incident has been reported from Tikokanagar under Bandhamunda police limits. The meat seller has been identified as Debashis Sahoo and the deceased has been identified as Padmalocha Purti.

According to reports, the meat seller had gone to Padmalochan’s house to ask for the pending amount. There was some argument between the two.

On Saturday, Debashis dragged Padmalochan outside his house, tied him to a pole and beat him black and blue.

Padmalocan succumbed to his injuries today. The police has started investigating into the matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Minor Commits Suicide As Mom Scolds Him Over Mobile Use

State

2 From Bhubaneswar Among 6 COVID-19 Deaths In Odisha

State

393 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,21,196

State

Temperatures Plummet Below 15°C In 15 Districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.