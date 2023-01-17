MCA student commits suicide during video call in Odisha

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a student committed suicide during a video call in the Sandhapur area of Odisha’s Cuttack on Tuesday.

The student, who is identified as Manoj Behera of Jajpur district, committed suicide during a video call on his laptop.

A team of cops from the local police station rushed to the spot and seized the body of the deceased student which was found hanging from his rented house in Sandhapur area of Cuttack. The body was then sent to the hospital for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind Behara taking the drastic step is yet to be known, police have started an investigation into the matter.

Behera was a 1st-year student of Master of Computer Applications (MCA). H was studying at a University in Cuttack.