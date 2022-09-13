Mayurbhanj: Woman mugged on the middle of the road in Udala

Udala: A woman was attacked on the middle of the road near Tentulisahi village under Kaptipada police station in Udala.

The woman, Rina Das was returning home after finishing some work at the Kaptipada Bank with her five year old daughter. While she was on the road on her two-wheeler, she was attacked by three miscreants from behind with a sharp object.

Due to the attack, Rina and her daughter fell off the two-wheeler on to the road. While she was trying to pick her daughter up, the men attacked her again, critically injuring her.

They proceeded to steal the daughter’s school bag, mistaking it for a bag containing money.

Rina has been admitted into Kaptipada hospital in critical condition for treatment. Police has started investigation regarding the incident.