Mayurbhanj: Woman killed by brother-in-law and nephew on suspicion of being a witch

Saraskana: In a recent incident in Mayurbhanj, a woman was killed by her brother-in-law and nephew after they grew suspicious of her being a witch, said reliable reports in this regard.

The incident unfolded in Lahandakocha village of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, under the limits of Jharpokhariya Police station.

Reportedly, the husband of the deceased woman alleged murder charges on the accused. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Jharpokhariya police station arrived at the spot.

Detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.