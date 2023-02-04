Mayurbhanj shivers in intense cold: Temperature drops below 4°C

Mayurbhanj: After experiencing some summer-like heat for some days, Odisha is once again experiencing the winter cold in the morning hours with the return of cold waves. The most affected by the winter cold is the Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the minimum temperature has been recorded below four degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj with the return of the bone-chilling cold. The severe cold has disrupted normal life in various places of the district.

The minimum temperature of 4 degrees was recorded in upper Barakamuda within the Shimilipal National park today. While the temperature in Naana is recorded at 6 degrees, according to the Shimilipal office.

The winter has made the mornings difficult. Due to the harsh winter, the people are taking solace by sitting around fire. Severe cold weather is expected to be experienced for the next two days.