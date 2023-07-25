Mayurbhanj: Senior clerk sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in cement smuggling case

Mayurbhanj: Bisheshwar Giri, a Senior Clerk at the Karanjia Deputy District Collector’s Office, has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by the Baripada Special Vigilance Court. The court found him guilty of smuggling cement and iron rods back in 2008-09 when he held the position of a junior clerk in Bishoi Block.

Following the conclusion of the trial, the judge delivered the verdict, sentencing Bisheshwar Giri to five years of imprisonment. In addition to the prison term, he was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 30,000 and face three months of unpaid fine.

The case dates back to 2008-09 when Bisheshwar Giri was working as a junior clerk in Bishoi Block. He was accused of involvement in smuggling cement and iron rods, leading to the subsequent investigation and legal proceedings.

At the time of his sentencing, Bisheshwar Giri served as a Senior Clerk at the Karanjia Deputy District Collector’s Office. The court’s decision has implications for his current position and could result in severe consequences for his professional career.

The Baripada Special Vigilance Court, responsible for handling corruption and vigilance-related cases, thoroughly examined the evidence and upheld the principles of justice during the trial.