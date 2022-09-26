Mayurbhanj: Patient’s death sparks tension in hospital, family alleges treatment negligence

Baripada: Tension broke out in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital after the death of a female patient in the hospital premises in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Sukumoti Rana.

According to reports, yesterday afternoon Sukumoti was admitted to the hospital due to a stomach ache and vomiting.

After being admitted to the hospital, the doctors attended her and later, her health condition showed signs of recovery after the treatment.

However in the night, Sukumoti again started showing signs of illness and her health condition got worse.

As per sources, the doctors of the hospital did not come to check on Sukumoti till 11 am. Finding no other solution, Sukumoti’s family members seek assistance from their relative, who is a doctor by profession. Besides, the family members have alleged that no assistance was provided by the hospital.

As Sukumoti’s health condition degraded, at 2 pm the hospital authorities decided to shift her to Keonjhar hospital for further treatment. However, she succumbed to ailment before being shifted.

Enraged over the negligence, Sukumoti’s family members attacked the hospital’s security and attendant staff, said sources.

As a result, tension emerged in the hospital premises due to the physical altercation between the deceased family members and hospital staff.

On being informed, Karanjia Sub-division police reached the spot, had a discussion with both the parties and handled the situation.