Mayurbhanj: Odisha crime branch arrests 6 involved in SIM box racket

Cuttack: Odisha crime branch has cracked a huge case. Acting on a complain registered by the department of telecommunications, the cyber crime department of crime branch searched in Mayurbhanj and were able to unearth a SIM box racket involving six people. The accused were duping people with fraudulent messages. This gang was operating in Odisha and Bihar.

The mastermind of the gang was identified as Vishal Khandelwal. The other people involved were Tapas Patra, Sudhanshu Das, Nigam Patra, Aju Patra, and Ajay Patra. They were all arrested by crime branch.

A huge number of pre-activated SIM cards and other telephone exchange equipment were seized from them.

According to a crime branch officer, many KYC-related fraud messages were generated from these SIM boxes and sent to people for the purpose of cheating.

Crime branch had created a special squad for this purpose. The team included inspector Anil Anand, and two other inspectors, as well as an SI, and an SSI. Crime branch has registered a case under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 (b), and 34 and sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of IT Act.