Mayurbhanj Kaptipada elephant death: Investigation by Taskforce team underway

Mayurbhanj: The Taskforce team of Taskforce associated with the Forest Department is investigating the elephant death of Kaptipada. The team members reached the spot and started investigation.

As per reports, the body of a tusker had been found in the Bagadhara sahi in Padmapokhari area in the Raipal beat under Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Today, a special taskforce team from Bhubaneswar visited the spot and initiated investigation.

The Forest Depatement has said that following the Post mortem the reason behind the death of the pachyderm will be known. It has been said that the dead elephant was about 15 year old.