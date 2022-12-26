Mayurbhanj: JE of Badasahi block in vigilance net

Baripada: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested a Junior Engineer of Badasahi Block in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha while he was accepting bribe from a contractor.

The accused JE has been identified as Ashis Kumar Ghadei.

As per reports, today Ashis Kumar Ghadei, Junior Engineer, Badasahi Block in Mayurbhanj district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.65,000/-(Rupees Sixty-five Thousand) from a Complainant (Contractor) for facilitating release of pending bill.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 26.12.2022, wherein the accused Ghadei, JE was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance near Jadabani under Khunta PS while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.65, 000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Ghadei and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash of Ghadei gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Ghadei at village Chipatastia, Baripada and his office chamber at Badasahi, Mayurbhanj.

Accused Ghadei, JE has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.36 dated 25.12.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.