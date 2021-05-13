Udala: The Higher Education Department of Odisha recently issued directive for termination of service of an English lecturer in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. She was working as a lecturer in the Khunta Degree College.

As per reports, Abhipsa Pattanaik was working as a lecturer in the Khunta College for the last 11 years. She had allegedly submitted a forged mark sheet of her PG examination.

The Higher Education Department came to know about the forgery during an inspection. Accordingly, Ashok Kumar Nayak, Assistant Director of HE Department has issued a directive to Kaptipada Sub Collector cum president of Managing Committee, Khunta Degree College, to terminate service of the said lecturer.

The Higher Education Department has asked to take action against the tainted lecturer.

On the other hand, after the forgery came to the fore following inspection by the HE Department, Abhipsa reportedly resigned from the job.

